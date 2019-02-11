Mahendere drops another gem

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere, who is fondly known for his appealing and rich musical content, has done it again by dropping a 10-track album titled “Victory Classical Worship Volume 2”.

The album, which contains some traditional songs redefined in a new style with additional lyrics, is already proving to be popular among gospel fans and on the airwaves.

Mahendere said he was excited about the new project which he dedicates to his fans. “This album is meant for those who enjoy deep worship through music,” he said. “Classical Worship is a different project from our ‘Getting Personal With God’ project, it carries its own feel and nature.

“It is a project dedicated to enhance the good old classical hymns and choruses, to give fans an enriched and refreshed worship experience.”

Mahendere said his music builds bridges that incorporate the generations of yesteryear and now, blending African rhythms, with an American feel which is rich in vocals.

“This album has a new feel altogether, with American blend which can be marketed worldwide. We wanted to close the generation gap, breaching the hymnal songs that made a hit in the 80s in corporating the 21st century.”

The new offering contains both English and Shona songs such as “Tawanirwe Nyasha”, “Who is Like You”, “Let it Overflow”, “Ndiani Anoziva” and ‘Victory”, among others. The track “Ndiye Mwari” features upcoming musician Welcome Nhariswa, while the hit track “My Time Has Come” is a collaboration with celebrated Nigerian gospel musician Psalmist Jimmy D.

Psalmist Jimmy D is well known for his hit track “Mighty Man of War”.

Meanwhile, Mahendere is set to embark on a musical tour dubbed “Zimbabwe Worship Tour” whose dates will be unveiled soon. “Our fans should look forward to the national tour we will be hosting soon,” he said.

Mahendere, whose career is on a roller-coaster, won the Buddie Beatz Best Downloaded Song with the song “Mumoyo” at the recent Star FM Music Awards.

Mahendere released “Classical Worship Volume 1” in 2015 which carried tracks like “Mumawoko aMwari”, “Musandipfuure Jesu” and “Nyengetera