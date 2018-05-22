Mahendere bags international award

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician Michael Mahendere, affectionately known as Minister in music circles, is on cloud nine after bagging the best international gospel artiste of the year award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards United Kingdom edition.

The musician shrugged off stiff competition from Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro, Sabastian Magacha, Carol Nyakudya and Janet Manyowa.

Other people who also won include Kazz aka Boomslang who took the best music video of the year for the song “Kudana” while music artiste of the year award was taken by Icey Stanley.

Fashion designer Sinikiwe Moyo took the best fashion designer award and ZimFest 2017 was voted the best event of the year.

The “Makanaka Jesu” hit-maker expressed his joy via his Facebook page where he thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

“We would like to thank the awesome God for His special grace, also allowing such to happen to us because it means a lot to us being appreciated for what we were chosen to do.

“Thank you so much all you great people, my band, my physical and spiritual parents and also my wife for your support all the way,” said Mahendere.

ZAA is a distinctly special awards ceremony that seeks to recognise Zimbabweans who have pushed the limits against all odds to raise the Zimbabwean flag high abroad.

Meanwhile, the talented musician dropped a video for the song “Chiiko” off his current album “Getting Personal with God 3”, a collaboration with South African gospel artiste Loyiso Bala which is enjoying rave reviews on YouTube.