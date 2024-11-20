Magosi emphasises Sadc’s commitment to peace and democracy

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Mr Elias Magosi, the Executive Secretary of Sadc, has congratulated Member States that held elections recently, as well as newly elected Botswana President Duma Boko during the closing ceremony of the bloc’s Extraordinary Summit held at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden this evening.

“We commend the democratic progress demonstrated by Member States in their recent elections,” said Mr Magosi said while reaffirming Sadc’s support for free and fair electoral processes across the region.

Addressing the ongoing situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mr Magosi said the summit is concerned over continued instability.

“Summit condemns the violations of the ceasefire agreement established last August and calls for immediate adherence to peace agreements,” he said.

“We acknowledge and appreciate President Tshisekedi’s gratitude for Sadc’s continued support in addressing these challenges.”

The summit also extended condolences to Mozambique following the loss of lives due to post-election violence.

“The summit expresses its heartfelt sympathy to Mozambique and its people. We stand united as a region in the face of such tragedies,” said Mr Magosi.

He also expressed gratitude to Sadc chairperson, President Mnangagwa, for hosting the Summit.

“We thank President Mnangagwa for his leadership and for hosting this significant gathering in such a remarkable setting,” he said.

The summit also emphasised Sadc’s unwavering commitment to peace, solidarity and democracy across the region.