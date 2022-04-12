Magistrate’s bid to stop trial failed

12 Apr, 2022 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Magistrate’s bid to stop trial failed

The Herald

Chief Court Reporter
SUSPENDED Karoi magistrate Amanda Muridzo and her two accomplices’ bid to block their trial for allegedly taking a US$20 bribe has failed after the High Court ruled the trio’s trial should proceed.

Muridzo is facing bribery charges along with David Mazowi and Shelter Kachirika, a clerk at the same court.

The trio approached the High Court on review after the trial magistrate threw out their application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

They argued that the trial magistrate, Ms Bianca Makwande’s decision to place them on their defence was “so outrageous in its defiance of logic that no sensible court having applied its mind to the facts of the case would arrive at it.”

But on review, Justice Tawanda Chitapi upheld the trial court’s decision finding that the trial magistrate properly accepted that the circumstantial facts established a prima facie case of bribery and dismissed the trio’s application for review of the magistrate’s decision.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting