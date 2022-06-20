Magaya girls emerge victorious at Mega Nhanga tourney

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

MAGAYA girls’ football community emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of Mega Nhanga and Girls Soccer Tournament that was held at Magaya Secondary School in Murewa over the weekend.

A total of 14 girls football teams, drawn from Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland and other provinces, converged at Magaya for the annual tournament which commemorated this year’s Day of the African Child.

This year’s theme of the tournament which started in 2017 was Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children: Progress on Policy and Practice since 2013.

The tournament aims to kick out child marriages. Nhanga sessions were also held on the sidelines of the tournament to disseminate law information to the girls and empower them to know the law, own the law and apply the law.

The football tournament is the brainchild of Africa Union Goodwill Ambassador Nyaradzai

Gumbonzvanda who advocates for ending child marriages through Rozalia Memorial Trust where she is the executive director.

Gumbonzvanda is a trained human rights lawyer with extensive experience in working with girls and young women

Players drawn from schools and the community formed part of the teams that were in action in the two-day tournament.

Magaya beat MTC Sirens 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw. Magaya had booked their place in to the finals after beating another Murewa-based team Chemapango in the semi-finals.

MTC Sirens Football Club are a community-based club from Nhedziwa district Chimanimani and most of the learners at Nhedziwa high school. They beat Gono in the other last four-game to set up an exciting clash with the hosts.

Magaya won a floating shield, gold medals, football kits, football balls, an educational package with books and school bags, as well as sanitary ware.

Gumbonzvanda said she was particularly inspired by the Simba team, a Shamva team from Umpfurudzi Resettlement.

“Simba team from Umpfurudzi Resettlement in Shamva were least resourced. They played nechikweshe until seven days before the tournament when Rozalia Memorial Trust gave them a ball and a kit.

“They had village grounds and no proper training facility. I am so proud of this Simba team.” said Gumbonzvanda.

“I loved the little girls from Mukombani, mostly 13 and 14-year-olds. They were the youngest team and gave us an exciting and promising game. Spacecraft watch, our team from Goromonzi.

“It was a competitive and exciting tournament. Some games were as emotional as all the players wanted to win games and prizes,” said Gumbonzvanda.

Chief Mangwende and Chief Katema from Gokwe, Jiri area were the guest honours at the event that was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Murewa District Development officials and the Ward 8 of Murewa councillor Masimba Gumira.

Former Warriors and Dynamos midfielder Justice Majabvi and Young Mighty Warriors assistant coach Anne Konje also graced the occasion.