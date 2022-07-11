Magacha in ‘Fill-Up HICC’ bid

Arts Reporter

Weeks ago, pint sized gospel artiste Sabastian Magacha announced on social media that he will host a concert dubbed “Fill up HICC” in August 2022.

The social media went agog including some arts practitioners questioning his capabilities, with some saying it was a myth or dream.

But for a dream to happen you start somewhere and the musician has his plan and strategy to make that dream come true.

Some local artistes tried the vision but did not succeed due to a number of factors and with music in Zimbabwe, it is a case of gambling.

You might be the best today, tomorrow there will be another hero.

Magacha in the late 2000 was at his peak and now he wants to restore the glory, rekindling his romance with fans.

The story is he wants to launch his seventh album entitled “I am Favoured”.

It is too early or rather not, to judge what seems to be a bold and dare-devil move, for the gifted composer and vocalist. In an interview with The Herald Arts, he said was believing in God for victory as he marks yet another high in his career.

“I can and nothing is not going to stop my plans. God has been faithful and I am believing him for a great turn-out as we hold this “Thanksgiving Concert” in celebration of my 20th anniversary in music,” he said.

“I am unveiling my seventh studio album titled ‘I am Favoured’ which is meant to honour God for protecting us throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown situation.”

“Fill-Up HICC is a rare call by a local gospel musician but I strongly believe in the power of unity and unbridled faith.

“The new album is top-notch and I am certain all my fans and gospel music lovers will have a powerful praise and worship experience at HICC.”

The consistent musician who has collaborated with some of the big names in local music to produce runaway hits also intimated that he will be performing some of these collaborations live on stage.

“I am known for collaborating with fellow gospel musicians and I have produced some wonderful music with many artistes.

“The launch event will see me joined on stage by some of these music friends together with other fellow gospel musicians that I have not necessarily collaborated with before,” said Magacha.

He said will be unveiling the full list of supporting acts this week.

Magacha said he shot some music videos from the album in Tanzania.

“Videos have a way of communicating with fans and relaying the message in a more telling way. “I am therefore happy that we have been blessed to travel all the way to Tanzania for some unique and captivating videos that help get the message home,” he said.

Explaining about the album, he said; “It has got 15 tracks with some of them having been released as singles. “Some of the songs include, “Imani”, which is my daughter’s song and name and dedicated to all the children out there as a sign of love from their parents. “There is ‘Power’ featuring Mc Natty, Nzira featuring Gemma Griffiths, ‘Dzika’, ‘Prodigal son’, ‘Mamero’ featuring Madam Boss, ‘Shaina’ featuring Herman, ‘Abraham’ featuring Avondale Primary, ‘Dira Moyo’ featuring Guardian Angel from Kenya, ‘You are the Lord’, ‘I have decided to follow Jesus’, ’Love’ and the title track ‘I am Favoured’,” he said.

The launch will be also supported by some corporates and stakeholders.

“We are also happy with the support we are getting from our corporate partners seeing the event is coming in a generally challenging economic environment. We will be revealing details to this on our social media platforms in due course but we are highly encouraged by the support. We equally invite more corporate partners to join us because the event will present amazing engagement opportunities,” Magacha said.

Various corporate partners have promised freebies and promotions to heighten excitement and ensure as many gospel music lovers have an easy pathway to the event.

Magacha who is passionate about community service has worked with leading organisations, foundations, leading development agencies and corporates in charity work and he highlighted that some of the proceeds will be channelled to the less privileged.

“Giving is about sparing a thought for the less privileged even with the little you have.

“We are therefore going to make sure that from whatever proceeds come, we also consider charity given the challenging environment.

“We also need to support programmes by the Government and other development players in aiding the needy,” Magacha said.

As the Ridza Bhosvo hit maker and team continues with their somewhat ambitious yet attainable quest, it remains to be seen if this bid will become a reality or remain a myth but pointers are that it will be a winner and all roads will be leading to the HICC come the day.