Magacha ‘favoured’ and sanctified show

The Biblical declaration, “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them” (Mathew 18.20) best describes pint-sized gospel musician Sabastian Magacha’s album launch held at the Rainbow Towers in Harare at the weekend.

Those who came were blessed to watch real talent and indeed they enjoyed every moment.

Of course, even during his performance Magacha attested to that verse but with a beaming smile.

Four months ago the “Ridza Bosvo” hitmaker announced to his legion of fans that in August 2022, he would fill up the giant auditorium at the ceremonial home of gigs, to perform in song and dance on the new seventh album “I am Favoured”.

The poster and flyers went viral with some doubting his capabilities.

Beside, Magacha had a strong line up of other artistes who included Jah Prayzah, Herman, Gemma Griffiths, Madam Boss, Mambo Dhuterere, Tinashe Magacha, Dorcas Moyo, Mudiwahood and Zimpraise Choir among others.

Well that somehow was easy for him as a strategy to fill the cup since fans of the supporting acts could also come to the event.

But hell has no fury like a woman scorned.

The marketing of the event especially on social media from some influencers who were creating the skits about the show was top notch, making noise about the “I am Favoured” concert.

Days goes by, winter came now summer.

Then Saturday, August 20 came as planned, panics and anxiety from fans and music critics to witness the much awaited album.

Boom! He didn’t fill up the HICC as proclaimed. Boy ooh, boy!

But the show was sanctified and the mentioned above performers put up a scintillating show.

Every dark cloud has a silver lining.

So, what could have led to this mishap.

Social media in the afternoon was agog with pictures circulating about the show, stage work and the emptiness of the seats. Some arts practitioners said it was a myth or dream.

But for a dream to happen you start somewhere and the musician had his plan and strategy to make that dream come true.

Prophets of doom had already prophesied that it was a biggest flop in the history of gospel music because the ‘Christiandoom’ had somehow sabotaged the Magacha show.

Talking to the organisers during the afternoon where the show had started, they were cementing and ‘comforting’ each other with wise words from the wisdom book.

“Many are called, but few are chosen.” (Matthew 22:14).

The musician backstage was calm as the sea.

What was his powers behind?

Then when it was 6pm, numbers of people trickling in were starting to increase.

So was it too early to judge a flop in the afternoon or was justified?

If you were to take a picture again four hours later, now, it was a different case altogether compared to afternoon set up.

So should we then comfortably say that the show started in the evening and rubbish the afternoon script by the artiste.

Now the tempos have changed, gears up and the supporting acts were also confident that at least there is someone to cheer them on.

Yes, like cystal clear, it wasn’t to full capacity as the artiste wanted but everything else went according to plan.

Magacha went on stage with his well-choreographed colourful energetic band as he dished out songs from his forthcoming 15 tracks album.

Some of the songs on the list include, “Imani”, ‘Power’ featuring Mc Natty, ‘Nzira’ featuring Gemma Griffiths, ‘Dzika’, ‘Prodigal son’, ‘Mamero’ featuring Madam Boss, ‘Shaina’ featuring Herman, ‘Abraham’ featuring Avondale Primary, ‘Dira Moyo’ featuring Guardian Angel from Kenya, ‘You are the Lord’,‘I have decided to follow Jesus’,’ Love’ and the title track ‘I am Favoured,’ among others.

He performed the selected five songs from the album although fans suggested that he could have at least started with one of his popular songs rather giving them new cake.

Magacha performed with Gemma but she did virtually because she was on tour.

That set up ignited the mood and tempo of the show.

He was just energetic, jovial, clad in a green suit with pearls stitched to it as part of the design.

“My suit was made in Tanzania by one designer and I wore that in my new videos shot in Tanzania as well,” he said.

“The project took us two months to perfect everything in Tanzania. Today (Monday), I am dropping a new video I did with Gemma on my social media platforms. I know we are not many here at the concert but I am happy with the turnout so far. God has been faithful and this concert, I can say it is Thanksgiving Concert in celebration of my 20th anniversary in music. This is what God wanted so I can’t complain”.

Magacha could not be deterred by the little numbers of the crowd as he gave a spectacular show to his fans.

“Those I have invited and wanted to come, came. I am happy. It was my dream to have an overflow but this is what God wanted, the show must carry on,” he said.

He was later joined by musician Jah Prayzah who drove the fans into a frenzy mood.

Jah Prayzah first performed his “Nyeredzi” song before they did their duet “Mweya Mutsvene”.

The duo’s performance was the icing on the cake, indeed the consecration of the place.

Jah Prayzah, in no doubt, he came, saw and conquered, those few minutes he was scripted to do, he left the crowd clamouring for more.

Now it was auction time for the album, as the norm culture in Zimbabwe that apart from dressing up for the red carpet, scintillating or poor performances by the artistes and the selfies with celebrities at the event, the album goes for sale.

With a master of ceremonies like radio personality Olla 7 (real name Owen Madondo), who hosted the event, one was guaranteed success when it comes to album auctioning.

His midas touch is out of this world, soft but cunning.

Believe you me, with him every drop counts.

He actually syphoned the little and more money from some of our so-called socialites and celebrities had at the show.

Olla 7 flawlessly sailed through at his pace.

Contacted for comment about how much was raised and pledged in total, Magacha confirmed US$10 000.

“I have no loss nor creditors on my neck, that I can say or pin-point. We were also supported by corporates and I want to thank them. However, during the auction we raised US$10 000. I want to thank God for this, more projects are coming,” he said.

Mudiwahood could not be outshone at the event as he not only performed his hit tracks but managed to engage with fans and started throwing cash to lucky fans.

The event was also graced by businessman Chamu Chiwanza, Hollywood Lee and her gang, Joseph Madziyire, Lorraine Guyo, Tembalami and wife, Mai TT, Faith Candy, YahyaGoodvibes, Thomas Chizhanje, Honourable Marowa and wife among other notables.