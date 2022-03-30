Uncategorised

Mafume recalled from Council

The Herald

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Reporter

A vacancy has arisen in Harare’s Ward 17 following the recall of Jacob Mafume from Council by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter to the City of Harare Town Clerk, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Honourable July Moyo said that, as dictated by Section 121 of the Electoral Act, council should proceed to notify the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of this vacancy.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the People’s Democratic Party stating that the following Councillor (Jacob Mafume – Ward 17) has ceased to be a member of the Party through automatic termination of their membership as they have since joined Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC).

“In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1) (k), ward 17 is now vacant,” wrote Minister Moyo.

