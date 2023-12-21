Mafume bounces back as Harare Mayor

Herald Reporter

As CCC circus and factionalism explodes, Ward 17 councillor Jacob Mafume has bounced back as Harare Mayor, becoming the city’s fourth mayor in less than four months.

In a clear show of factionalism, Mayor Mafume defeated Clr Elvis Ruzani, who was the preferred candidate of CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa after being handpicked during the party’s internal caucus meeting.

Mayor Mafume pulled 22 votes against Clr Ruzani’s 15 while Zanu PF’s Temany Utete received 4 votes in a hotly contested poll to reclaim Harare’s Mayoral seat.

Mayor Mafume was elected having been overlooked twice after the August harmonised elections amid allegations of being condemned by Mr Chamisa who views him as a close ally to his political rivals.

He now replaces recalled Mayor Lovejoy Chitengu who was in office for barely a month taking over from Ian Makone who had also been recalled due to serious infighting and divisions rocking the faction-torn opposition party.