Madziwa community radio seeks funding

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Madziwa FM, a community radio station, is seeking US$10 000 so that it can renovate its studios and purchase studio equipment before going on air.

Secretary for Madziwa FM, Mr Kennedy Gumbo, said they were offered studio space at Chaminuka Rural District Council offices in Madziwa.

Many people, he said, have pledged to assist the community radio station but nothing has materialised so far. The community radio is now hoping to receive studio equipment from the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS) by the end of October.

Said Mr Gumbo: “We are trying to renovate the studio but we are faced with financial constraints. We are appealing to the community to assist us.

“Chief Mutumba is helping with mobilisation of bricks. This radio station is owned by the community.

“We are appealing for assistance so that we can go on air before our deadline of April next year.” Mr Gumbo thanked various Government departments and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, for the support rendered so far.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, visited Madziwa FM early this year, when he was going around the country assessing the readiness of community radio stations to go on air.

Several community radio stations were last year granted licenses to operate as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa fulfilled its promise of liberalising the airwaves and the entire media space as part of various reforms it is undertaking since 2018.

When Deputy Minister Paradza visited Madziwa FM, it did not have any equipment or material on the ground and advised them to seek an extension to the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe to enable them to put their house in order. Avuxeni FM community radio station in Chiredzi was the first to go on air.

“The Government is giving a voice to people who were not heard before due to the limited number of radio stations.

“In your province you have mines, agricultural activities, oil and gas in Muzarabani, talk about these things on your radio,” said Deputy Minister Paradza.

“The President said no one and no place should be left behind towards vision 2030. Development can only come when you hear about things happening around you and in other places.”

Deputy Minister Paradza said the ministry will licence provincial radio stations.

“The provincial radio station will be a commercial station unlike community radio stations which are non-profit,” he said.

“Community radio stations are not for political campaigns. They only air community programmes and developmental issues.”

Chief Mutumba thanked the Government for granting the community the licence to broadcast.

“Failure to broadcast is on our part but we thank the Government for honouring this community. “Assist us to map a way forward for the benefit of this community,” he said.