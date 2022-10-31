Madzinga dazzles with launch of ‘Free’

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Acting Entertainment Editor

Classic, superb! and some would say exquisite justfied.

This is how best to describe the much publicized album launch dubbed “Free” by music producer cum singer Mark Madzinga.

The classic event was held on Saturday at Newlands Country Club, which attracted the best in local gospel music, celebrities, socialites and of course his fans.

It was just a clean environment, good set up and atmosphere, proper lighting and sound which met international standards.

For those who are well versed with quality standard and epic look, it was more of a studio set style with guests listening to the sessions as musicians belted out their tune.

Mark’s set was more of like Madison Square Garden in United States style- studio set for listeners. It reminded yesteryear fans of hiphop musicians like Common and Swiss Beats (Alicia Keys husband) who used to rock the garden square with such vibe set.

And this time Mark nailed it and perfected the look. Who knew something so classy, superb, standard and epic could be organised locally and specifically at Newlands Country Club? Mark brought the freedom of expression with this set up, added to his simple style.

As a nation, it is time we should agree that the gospel genre is here to stay when it comes to investments, stage set up and support from other brothers and sisters in the ministry. Supporting each other is the only way to develop the industry.

At the show, some guests and fans donned t-shirts and caps inscribed “Free” in support of the musician. Some of the supporting acts included Everton Mlalazi, Tamy Moyo, Johnny Vilakazi, Prudence Katomene Mbofana, Janet Manyowa, Jose Sax, Mary Anibal, Hiram Koopman, Prince Naiti and Elaine Mackay.

The local acts did not disappoint as they proved their mantle even, though all eyes were on Mark. The performances were energetic, electrifying and sanctified the place.

Well, Mark was actually “free and happy with the launch and in a side interview with The Herald Arts, he said the album was a tribute to his late wife Silindelo Nomfundo Xaba Madzinga who passed away in August 2019.

“It is a tribute album for my late wife,” he said. “I named it “Free” because of the message of the album which is in John 8:36, “If The Son makes you free, you are free indeed.”

“I went through a very tough journey, but Christ has made me free of the pain and stress it came with. I am now walking in freedom and in peace.”

Describing his music, Mark said it was more of fusion music, leaning more towards contemporary gospel and afro-jazz.

He said the album has 14 songs.

“There are 14 songs namely “So Amazing” featuring TK Goodman, “Apo Jesu” featuring Janet Manyowa, “Goodnight” featuring Tamy Moyo, “Free,” “King of Glory” feat. Rudo Madindi and Tatenda Gurupira, “Forever” feat Nozipho Phiri, “Something Inside” featuring Emelda Tshuma, “Firm Foundation” feat. Shaun P, “Helele” remix feat. Nomthie Sibisi, “Fezzy Dream” feat. Hiram Koopman, “Kanjiva” feat. Masa Caroleen, “Weh Mama” feat.

“Prudence Katomene, “Zorora Murugare” feat. Towe Musakwa and “Goodnight” Remix feat. Jonny Vilakazi. I appreciate all different genres of music and just because you are a Christian, it doesn’t mean you can’t do jazz, or some traditional music.

“I like a fusion of everything and funny enough, all the people that sang even the “non-gospel” songs on the album, are very much Christians.”

Asked why it took him long to release an album with all the experience and exposure from some of the seasoned and reputable local singers and that he has travelled around the world and seen a lot, Madzinga said God’s time was the best.

“Well, it actually took about five years to be like this,” he said. “Initially I didn’t want to release the first songs I had done in the past. I am a perfectionist so it’s hard to get to a place where you are comfortable with it enough to release.

“Then after my wife passed away, the process of getting those old and new songs into an album was hard. I had to change producers a few times and ended up doing most of it myself. But thank God for making it all work out in the end.”

The music director did not shy away from mentioning some people who were with him through the journey with special mention to local events guru, lifestyle coach and guardian to Mark, Petronella Tshatedi.

“We call her Auntie Pet,” said Mark. “She helped me see what I could not see in myself. I didn’t think I had it in me to do any of what we did last night. She pushed me into it, but also helped put a team around us that brought it all to these results.” Mark said apart from the new album, he had also found the love of his life.

“I am definitely going to re-marry,” he said. “I found love again and am looking forward to what this new journey will come with.”