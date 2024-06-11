Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa’s trial kicks off

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

The trial for Apostolic sect leader, Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa and his seven accomplices who are facing allegations of contravening Sections of the Burial and Cremation Act as well as the Children’s Act kicked off today at Norton Magistrates Court with them pleading not guilty.

Chokurongerwa (54), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunhire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande (48), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Shingirai Ngavafume (42), all from Lilly Farm in Nyabira are facing three counts of ill-treating children, conducting a burial without a burial order and failing to give notice of the birth and death of a person.

In their defence, the accused persons submitted that they did not have a guardian obligation on the minors, hence it was not their duty to take care of them.They highlighted that none of the alleged victims nor their parents have lodged a complaint with the police, hence the State should not be crying more than the bereaved.

They further stated that they did not conduct any burial of any person without notifying authorities.They also submitted that they were not the only adults at Lily Farm.District public prosecutor, Advocate Tafara Chirambira and prosecutor Ms Sheila Mupindu called their first witness, a police officer, Ms Sally Mujeyi who went to Lily farm on the day.

Ms Mujeyi stated that on the day in question, they were tipped of gross children’s rights violations at Lily Farm.She told the court that they went to the farm with workers from social work and the health department.

She further submitted that when they got there, they spoke briefly to Chokurongerwa and his second in command, Gwenzi, before asking all people to gather.She said when people gathered, they observed harrowing scenes of deranged girls breastfeeding and young children who were not in school despite it being a school day.

She said they then took Madzibaba to the police station.

The matter was deferred to June 19 for trial continuation.