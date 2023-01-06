Machingura’s family appeal for funeral assistance

Sports Reporter

RUFARO Machingura’s family is appealing for assistance to cater for the funeral costs of the former Mighty Warriors and Black Rhinos Queens.

Machingura passed on Wednesday at her house in Retreat Park, Waterfalls.

A post-mortem will be conducted on her body on Saturday.

The family is hoping to bury her in Harare on Sunday.

But the family is appealing for help from the football fraternity Machingura’s parents are late and she only has her sister and brother.

The brother–in–law Jimmy Mukangairwa said they want to meet costs such as the coffin, cemetery and other related costs.

“We were hoping to get some assistance from the army but we have since been notified that she was discharged from the army and was no longer their employee.

“So we are appealing to the football family and people who may want to assist us so that we bury her,” said Mukangairwa.

The talented footballer helped Zimbabwe women’s national football win the COSAFA Championship title in 2011 at Rufaro.

It is the only regional title that the Mighty Warriors have won to date.