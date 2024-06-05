Machines boost for cancer patients

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

THE Government has partnered a supplier of cancer treatment equipment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Mpilo Central Hospital to repair machines that have been out of service for about two years.

This is part of the National Cancer Control Plan that will guide cancer services, including the training of health service providers. A cocktail of measures are expected to go a long way in improving cancer treatment.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Timios Kwidini said this during a Question and Answer session in the National Assembly.

Bulawayo North MP, Minenhle Gumede, had asked about measures being taken to improve services for cancer patients at Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals. She asked when the radiotherapy cancer treatment and diagnostic machines at Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals would be repaired.

In his response, Deputy Minister Kwidini said the Ministry had taken proactive measures to address the repair of cancer machines at Parirenyatwa and Mpilo Hospitals by engaging VARIAN, the equipment supplier.

“I am pleased to inform you that the repair process is currently underway, with VARIAN engineers working diligently to restore the functionality of these crucial machines.

“Recognising the importance of ongoing maintenance and support for these machines, the Ministry has established a three-year maintenance contract with VARIAN.

“This contract ensures regular inspections, preventive, maintenance and prompt repairs if necessary, to sustain the functionality of the cancer machines in the long term,” he said.

“By partnering with VARIAN and implementing a maintenance contract, the Ministry is demonstrating its commitment to providing continuous and improved cancer care services. Having properly functioning equipment is essential for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment, ultimately leading to better outcomes for cancer patients.”

Deputy Minister Kwidini said the Ministry will closely monitor the repair progress and implementation of the maintenance contract to ensure that the cancer machines at Parirenyatwa and Mpilo Hospitals are fully restored and maintained to the highest standards.

“This commitment aims to enhance the quality of healthcare services and support the well-being of patients in need of cancer treatments. In the comprehensive treatment cancers, early detection plays a crucial role,” he said.