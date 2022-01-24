Machine gun ammunition recovered

Crime Reporter

Police have requested the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to assist in investigating the case in which 507 rounds of ammunition of a PKM machine gun were unearthed in a rusty box by a farmer who was working in his field in Magunje area last Friday.

The PKM is a belt-fed general-purpose machine gun, chambered for the 7.62×54mmR rimmed cartridge.

Designed in the Soviet Union and currently in production in Russia, the original PK machine gun was introduced in 1961 and the improved PKM variant was introduced in 1969. The PKM was designed to replace the SGM and RP-46 machine guns that were previously in Soviet service.

The weapon remains in use as front-line infantry and vehicle-mounted weapon with Russia’s armed forces and has also been exported extensively and produced in several other countries under license.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the discovery of the ammunition.

“On January 21, 2022, ZRP Magunje recorded a case of discovery of arms of war at Karenga Village, Chief Dendera, Hurungwe by a farmer aged 42 who was working on his field with an ox-drawn plough.

“About 507 rounds of a PKM machine gun were unearthed in a rusty box measuring about 30x25x15 cm in size. Meanwhile, the ammunition was taken to ZNA 23 Combat Group Magunje for further investigations,” he said.