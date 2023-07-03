Machete-wielding robbers on the prowl in Kadoma

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

GANGS of machete-wielding robbers are wreaking havoc in and around Kadoma with the recent attacks on two families who are nursing wounds sustained during the separate robberies that occurred last week.

Mashonaland West Police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the two incidents saying investigations were underway.

Both attacks occurred in the early hours of June 28.

The first attack occurred at Golden Heights in Kadoma where six accused persons armed with machetes broke the main door and gained entrance into the house where the victims were sleeping.

They assaulted four complainants with weapons demanding money and other valuables.

The robbers made off with cellphones and cash valued at US$600.

Another attack occurred at Blue Ranges Plot where six robbers gained entrance into the house and attacked the five occupants demanding money and other valuables.

They also proceeded to the family tuckshop where they stole groceries and cash.

The family members were admitted to Kadoma General Hospital where they were treated for various injuries.

Inspector Chitove appealed to the members of the public with information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects.

They are unconfirmed reports of some artisanal miners being involved in the robbery acts.