Machete gang robs, rapes 22-year-old Mudzi woman

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Three robbers armed with machetes allegedly pounced on an unsuspecting Mudzi woman (22) in the middle of the night and robbed her of US$200 before taking turns to rape her.

The incident occurred yesterday around 2 am.

It is alleged that after they forced their entry into the house, they grabbed the woman and one of the suspects started assaulting her with a machete on her shoulder, demanding cash.

Reports are that the woman then surrendered US$200 and a Techno cell phone before the trio started raping her without protection.

After they were done, they fled and disappeared from the scene. It is alleged that the woman later reported the matter at Makosa Police Station.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident and said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.