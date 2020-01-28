Breaking News
28 Jan, 2020 - 18:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Machete gang raids business center in Gokwe South

The Herald

A machete  and axe wielding gang of seven on Friday swooped down on Nyaradza business centre in Gokwe South  before attacking and robbing everyone prsent, police have said.

The gang which was travelling in an unregistered Honda Fit vehicle also forced open shops and looted groceries, mainly alcoholic  beverages while assaulting and cursing their victims they  would have found with no money or valuebales in their possession.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province, Assitant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occured last Friday night.

She  said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who left several people at the business centre nursing injuries.

