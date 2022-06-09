Macheso to host dinner dubbed ‘Executive Night Out’

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Sungura musician Alick Macheso will today host a dinner dubbed “Executive Night Out” at Rainbow Towers, mainly for his “executive” fans who will not be able to make it to his album launch at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex tomorrow.

The dinner is strictly by invite.

Macheso’s publicity Tich Makahamadze said in an interview that apart from those invited, some corporates bought tables for the dinner.

“It is one of the initiatives we thought of and decided to do, moving with trends and trying to re-brand the artiste and his band,” he said. “We have noticed that we have some of our fans who can’t make it tomorrow to the launch, hence this dinner is for them.

“It is strictly by invitation and already we have some stakeholders who have bought tables to support Macheso.”

Makahamadze said the dinner was a red carpet affair and guests were expected to dress accordingly.

“Being an executive means well respected and appreciated in the community, so everyone who is coming is supposed to dress to the part,” he said. “It is a red carpet affair where you can have a chance to have your picture taken with the star as well.”

Makahamadze said all proceeds will go to the sungura maestro’s fund.

“We are going to have an auction as part of the programme,” he said. “It is also a listening session to the new album on some of the songs. Unfortunately, the band will not be performing at the dinner. They will do so on Friday at the album launch.

“The proceeds raised tomorrow (today) night will go towards the welfare of the band among others. What people don’t know is that besides Macheso being a big brand, there are some philanthropic works he is also doing like taking care of several families and the less privileged.” The event is three hours long from 6pm to 9pm.

Meanwhile, Macheso’s camp has confirmed that all was set for the album launch tomorrow.

Macheso yesterday released the list of the songs on the album entitled “Tinosvitswa Nashe”. The songs are: “Makazvinzwepi”, “Kutadzirana”, “Nzendo Dzirefu”, “Impfa Nimunandi”, “Ndimi Vanhu Vacho” and “Munhu Mumwe”. Some of the musicians who are billed to perform at the launch are, Freeman, Selmor Mtukudzi, Leonard Zhakata, Baba Harare, Andy Muridzo and Nicholas Zakaria. It is also a double celebration as Macheso will be marking his 54th birthday.