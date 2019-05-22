Macheso plans rural birthday party

Senior Arts Reporter

Over the past years, sungura ace Alick Macheso has held his birthday celebrations in Chitungwiza and Harare, attracting hordes of fans to his commemorative shows.

Last year he had a big birthday party that coincided with the launch of his album “Dzinosvitsa Kure” and Orchestra Mberikwazvo’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

This year the musician has decided to take a different route. Next month he will travel to Shamva, his place of birth, to celebrate his 51st birthday with his rural folks. It will be a symbolic gesture for Macheso, who was born on June 10, 1968, as he reconnects with his roots.

He will stage a show in Shamva with support from his protégé, Muchapedza Matsito, who is son of the late Ngwenya Brothers leader Tedious Matsito.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Macheso’s public relations manager Tichaona Makahamadze said they are working on the birthday programme.

“Macheso’s birthday celebrations will be held at his rural home in Shamva where he is also expected to perform. He is going to perform together with the late Tedious Matsito’s son Tedious Muchapedza Jnr. We are still sketching details of the programme, but he has revealed that he wants to donate to Enterprise Primary School in Shamva, a school he has assisted before,” he said.

Macheso has been working with the young musician at most of his shows as he continues to nurture his talent. Videos of their joint shows have been popular on social media platforms and Muchapedza is showing great potential.

Turning to the issue of videos, Makahamadze said Macheso intends to do videos of some of his songs later this year.

Macheso last did videos in 2007 when his album “Ndezvashe-h” was produced in South Africa.

However, the videos lacked creativity and got lukewarm response from his fans. Makahamadze said Macheso has been too busy to do videos over the past years.

“It’s true that we have been inactive in terms of doing musical videos. We have been too busy of late, focusing on other projects, which include shows and recordings.

“We then decided that later this year we are going to be shooting musical videos, but they will be for songs from previous albums,” he said.

Makahamadze said this year the sungura king is not releasing an album and he will have time to do some vidoes.

Asked about the Cyclone Idai song, that the revered musician penned last month, dedicating it to the victims of the natural disaster, Makahamadze said the song is not yet complete.

“The song is in its final stages, hence we don’t want to rush to give people dates for the release. We are almost there and soon you will know.

‘‘The song is in different languages that include Shona, Portuguese, Chewa, Sena and English so as to accommodate a broadened fan-base.

‘‘Macheso was selected to be the humanitarian ambassador for the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS), and his brand and the organisation have been working closely together to assist victims,” he said.