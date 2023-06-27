Macheso, Mhere and Moyo to bring back family fun

Arts Reporters

THE July 2 musical show slated for Harare Gardens featuring sungura musician Alick Macheso and gospel musicians Mathias Mhere and Dorcas Moyo is a make or break in all efforts to revive the concept of family shows.

Show organisers and musicians have been under fire for selling revellers dummies, advertising their events as family shows and go on to disappoint by starting late.

This has resulted in people shunning the so-called family events as they felt short changed having paid for their children and not getting the opportunity to see the main acts who come on stage late in the night.

Family shows are expected to start early to allow the presence of children who often find it difficult to stay awake for late night performances.

However, events organisers are not giving up on the concept as they seek to bring back family fun.

The July 2 event running under the banner of winter warmer is being organised by Werras Entertainment under the stewardship of Samuel “Boss Werras” Saungweme, who has taken it upon himself to ensure families shake the cold with having fun together.

And Harare Gardens holds special memories for music lovers who used to attend shows at the spacious venue courtesy of various promoters such as Chris Musabayana who would bring together the likes of Macheso and the late Tongai Moyo.

Saungweme, who is behind the indoor and outdoor venue Werras Park in Glen View, said settling for Harare Gardens was part of their efforts in bringing back the concept of family shows.

He was aware the industry’s weight was on their shoulders as they sought to revive the family shows idea.

“Harare Gardens is home to family shows and for us to revive the concept we had to settle for the venue,” said Saungweme.

“There has been criticism on the part of event organisers and musicians and it our job to change that narrative.

“We are prepared for the day and everything is set to ensure we start on time. We understand that family shows should cater for families, including children and time is a big factor.

“We will ensure that children enjoy the acts together with their mothers and father and get back home in time to prepare for the next day.”

The show was also to feature Mai Titi and Blot, both of whom had a brush with the law in recent days.

While Mai TT is now languishing in prison after being convicted of theft, Blot is in remand prison and his trial on drug dealing was expected to start yesterday at Mbare Magistrates Court.

“We have a line-up of sungura, gospel and dancehall artistes to ensure that everyone is catered for,” said Saungweme said.

“Two of our performers Mai Titi and Blot were caught up in unfortunate circumstances. We managed to bring in two others to ensure the programme continues as planned.”

The entertainers for the day said that they understood the task ahead and they were prepared.

Mhere said Harare Gardens holds special memories for him, a venue he usually uses to celebrate his albums.

“Family shows should as in the name cater for families and time is important,” he said.

“As a gospel musician this is something that I have learnt over the years and I’m ready to put my contribution in reviving the concept.

“Harare Gardens is a place for family shows and it holds special memories for me. A return to the venue again is another opportunity to meet the families and enjoy the music together.”

For Macheso’s camp, Harare Gardens is among their favourite hunting grounds.

He last performed at the venue last year during the Craft Festival where he shared the stage with, among others, dancehall music star Freeman, performing their chart topping single “Ngaibake”.

“As a group there are a number of venues we enjoy performing at and Harare Gardens is one such place,” Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze said.

“It is spacious and good environment for family events. Our thrust is to appeal to all the generations and July 2 is one such opportunity.”

Macheso recently featured on Moyo’s song Mhanza Haisekwi and they are expected to perform it live in front of an audience.