Macheso captures imagination with ‘Kutadzirana’ video

Tadious Manyepo

Arts Reporter

“The only bad thing about this video is that it ends”.

That is how Hendson Sithole of Harare describes Alick Macheso’s video “Kutadzirana” which is trending on YouTube.

The song’s visuals were officially released on Monday last week at 10am and after 24 hours it had solicited 130 000 views and close to 10 000 likes.

“Kutadzirana” is one of the hit songs off Macheso’s latest and 12th studio album “Tinosvitswa Nashe” released on June 10 this year.

The 54-year-old, who celebrated his birthday with the launch of this earth-shattering album, had released a video in 2007 with all the six tracks from “Ndezhashe-eh” having visuals.

Shot and directed by Vusa Hlatshwayo, the video is as flawless as they come.

It defies not only Macheso’s age, but the period he has taken from the last time he released a video.

It’s exactly 15 years since the sungura guru dropped a video, one of which Madhuwe was voted the best in the land in 2007.

The latest video for “Kutadzirana” opens in an explosive manner that fits the dynamism of the opening guitar.

“Kutadzirana, kupopotedzana kunoitika, ndizvo saka kwakava neshoko rinoti iro, chakafukidza dzimba idzi matenga iwaya, kumwe kuburana kunoita kuti tinzwisisanee,” go the lyrics that fits the opening scenario of the video.

The creativity strikes and the way Orchestra Mberikwazvo band members dance it out is as appetising as it is satisfying.

And the comment section is agog with encouragement.

“I feel like I can fly. I don’t understand Shona, but this man has spiritual fatherhood in my soul, I really like his songs,” said one Prince M.

Another one going by the name Sharon Chiringa wrote; “To us, who played this more than once . . . well done sungura professor.”

Joshua Chiwaya wrote: “This legendary musician never disappoints, well done Mr Macheso”, while Japhet Kunedzimwe said; “I can’t believe that I just witnessed the evolution of Sungura music, this is good piece of art.”

This is probably Macheso’s best musical video in his 24 years of an illustrious solo career he started in 1998.

Back in 1998, just a year after his last album with Nicholas Zachari “Zvirimudzimba”, Macheso introduced himself in this industry with a six-track album titled “Magariro” from which “Sarah” had visuals.

He followed up with “Vakiridzo” in 1999 where the title track “Tariro” had a pulsating video.

But, he would go quite in terms of visuals until 2007 when he worked on visuals for all the songs from “Ndezvashe-eh” album, including Madhuwe, Murume, Ndiwe, Chengetayi, Amuna Wanga and Chikopokopo.

Kutadzirana becomes Macheso’s ninth song with visuals out of his cumulative 74, compressed in 12 albums.