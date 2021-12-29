MACHEKE ARMED ROBBERY: Six robbers arrested

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police have arrested six of the seven armed robbery suspects in connection with an attempted heist in Macheke that left a ten-month-old toddler dead early yesterday morning.

Three were arrested yesterday while three more were arrested today.

These are part of a seven-member gang of suspected armed robbers who pounced on Mr Shephard Haruzivi’s family in Macheke around 1 am yesterday morning and terrorised them while demanding cash.

In a bid to protect his family, Mr Haruzivi who was also armed with a pistol shot twice at the robbers but missed. It is reported that the robbers shot back and shot a ten-month-old toddler Moreblessing Haruzivi in the chest, killing her instantly.

The second bullet hit the toddler’s mother Dephine Makokola on the lower left breast.

Reports are that the suspects then got away in a Toyota Fortuner which they had earlier robbed from the Madhumbu family in Murewa.

The arrested are Panganai (36), Pearson (29) and Brian (38) Machipisa from Unit L and O in Chitungwiza, Trust Sakavengwa (age not given) of Unit P, Chitungwiza, Clemence Muterengwende (38) of Murisa Village under Chief Seke and Gift Nhema (age not given) of Ward 8, Madish, Shamva.

The other suspect only identified as Dread is still at large.