Machazane wins lucrative contract

DYNAMOS vice-captain Marshal Machazane has landed a contract with PPC Zimbabwe to be their brand ambassador for the next five years. Machazane, who has been regularly been wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of beleaguered skipper Ocean Mushure, yesterday said he was looking forward to the challenge which will also see him feature in advertisements by the Southern African cement manufacturer.

PPC, of late, have had strong links with local sport through supporting the Zimbabwe national cricket team and long distance races.

They are currently sponsoring the broadcast of FIFA World Cup matches on SuperSport Africa.

“I think this is something special, to be recognised by corporates and getting such a contract. PCC are a big brand, not only in Zimbabwe but beyond our borders as well.

“By picking me from a host of players in Zimbabwe, it means they have seen something which bodes well with their brand.

‘’They have invested their trust in me. Zimbabwean corporates usually look elsewhere other than football when they seek brand ambassadors.

“So my hope is that I will not disappoint them during my tenure. I will strive to advance their business objectives so that they gain more confidence in football.

“My hope is that one day they will also come to support the game on a regular basis,” said Machazane.

The former Highlanders man is known for his solidity and disciplined play at the back which could also have charmed the cement manufacturers.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was full of praise for the defender.

“I am happy for him, he is a leader on and off the pitch,” said Mutasa.

“As a coach it’s always good having your youngsters getting recognised by such big corporates especially to take up such roles as brand ambassadors.

“But he should realise that he is not representing only himself, but a huge football constituency. He has to conduct himself in a professional manner befitting his status.

“I also think this should spur the other players on and I am sure all the players at Dynamos are ready for such challenges as long as it does not clash with the club’s interests,” said Mutasa.

Dynamos are still looking to turn things around following a difficult start to their campaign this year.

They recently reshuffled their management team following the resignation of former club president Kenny Mubaiwa and the coming on board of banker Isaiah Mupfurutsa.

The reshuffle has breathed confidence into the team amid strong suggestions that Cameroonian Joel Christian Epoupa could bounce back to the Glamour Boys during the mid-season window.

Epoupa, who had returned to his home country after being frustrated by the Glamour Boys, still has a running contract with DeMbare and the new executive has made it their priority to try and get him back.

The big forward played a big role in Dynamos’ campaign last year, when his 12 goals helped the side finish second in the title race.

Coach Mutasa has been asked by the new leadership to submit his shopping list.

Former Monomotapa and Ngezi Platinum defender Knowledge Machona and midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara, who once had a stint with Danish side Hobro IK, are training with the giants.

Former DeMbare players Kudzanai Nyakasaka and Abel Gwatidzo are also angling for a return to the club.

“Of course, we are working on our squad, but it’s likely we are not going to have wholesale changes.

“Everything is under control. Of course, there are players that we are expecting, but the responsible authorities will make the announcements once everything is completed,” said Mutasa.

The Harare giants are also understood to be pursuing Joseph “Shabba’’ Takaringofa to fill one of the assistant coach positions.

“Of course, we want another assistant coach, but just like with the players nothing has been finalised. We will announce the candidate when we have agreed terms with him,” said Mutasa.