Macadamia reg deadline set

Global demand for macadamia nuts has been on a rapid increase.

The Herald

Herald Reporter

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has called for the registration of companies and individuals who are willing to venture into macadamia production for next year.

AMA said registration for growers, buyers and processors starts on January 1 and expected to end on January 31 with late registration attracting a penalty.

Registration can also be done online through their website or visit its Mutare regional office.

“Growers of macadamia nuts should also register with the authority so that they can be added on to the growers’ database to facilitate development of market linkages for orderly marketing of produce,” said AMA.

Manicaland provincial regional officer Mrs Rose Rosario said macadamia are mostly grown in natural Region 1, Region 2A and Region 2B.

“Macadamia nuts are also planted in some parts of natural Region 3 where there are sources of water,” she said.

