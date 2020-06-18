Macadamia output to grow 44pc

Due to high nutrients, macadamia nuts are widely used in producing desserts, cookies, chocolates, cakes, and other confectionery products

Business Reporter

Zimbabwe’s macadamia production is expected to register a 44 percent growth this year compared to the same period in 2019 following a significant increase in the area planted, according to a latest Government report.

The Second Round Crop and Livestock Assessment report show that macadamia production will expand to 62 000 tonnes from 43 000 tonnes last year.

Area under production increased to 9 225ha from 7 300ha, the report said.

Macadamia production, a high value export commodity has been gradually increasing in the past 10 years after coffee farmers, mostly in the Eastern Highlands abandoned production due to low prices.

Local macadamia farmers are taking advantage of anticipated substantial growth during the next four years, mainly driven by increasing demand for the commodity in the cosmetic industry.

Owing to its high nutrients, macadamia is widely used in production of desserts, cookies, chocolates, cakes, and other confectionery products.

The global macadamia market is expected to reach US$4,5 billion by 2024, from $3 billion in 2017, according to recent world macadamia research report.

Lately, coffee production has been on recovery due to obtaining lucrative prices. The crop is expected to register a 9 percent growth this year.

In 2018, Nespresso, the coffee unit of Nestlé, announced plans to revive Zimbabwean coffee by buying the commodity from small scale farmers at a premium of up to 40 percent on the international prices.

Avocado production

According to the report, avocado production would grow by 41 percent while oranges would register a 14 percent growth.

There is a growing global demand of avocado fruit resulting from low production levels across the world, which was triggered by an extreme heat in 2016 and drought.

Between 2012 and 2016, Zimbabwe’s avocado exports rose 302 percent to US$4,2 million from US$1 million, largely driven by increased large-scale avocado production in Manicaland, according to figures from ZimTrade, Zimbabwe export promotion body.

The major destination markets were The Netherlands, UK, France and Germany.

Other horticultural crops that are expected to register growth this year include butter-nuts, 71 percent, cabbages 80 percent, carrots 43 percent, onion 71 percent, tomatoes 84 percent and peas 25 percent.