Mabvuku Sports Complex set for renovations

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DEPUTY Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire has described the scheduled facelift of the multi-purpose Mabvuku Sports Complex as a masterstroke not only for sport growth, but in the country’s sustained fight against drug abuse and social vice in communities.

Building materials including bricks and cement worth thousands of United States dollars have since been procured towards the redevelopment of the run-down centre, that is widely known as Number One Grounds.

Mabvuku-Tafara Councillor Scott Sakupwanya is spearheading the works through his Scott Foundation.

Speaking on the sidelines of Sakupwanya’s birthday celebrations that were graced by thousands at the centre on Tuesday, Machakaire saluted the initiative.

“I am really excited to be speaking to all of you. Indeed, the renovation of this giant sports complex will go a long way in the development of sport not only in Mabvuku but in the whole country.

“Most of the material for the works, I am told, has been procured with the Scott Foundation partners also chipping in to help out in terms of other logistics.

“The Mabvuku Sports Complex has a huge catchment area due to its sheer size and sporting scope,” said Machakaire.

“Its redevelopment means a lot for sports development in this country.

“Not only that, as Government we are currently seized with the need to flash out substance abuse and general societal ills. And sport is one of those significant activities that we can use to fight the scourges.

“The Mabvuku Sports Complex also serves as a community centre to which even those who are not necessarily involved in sport can work in their creativity.

“This is the good thing about the redevelopment of this structure.”

The Mabvuku Sports Complex houses three football pitches, two rugby grounds and as many cricket fields.

There are also netball, tennis, basketball and squash courts.

But what used to be a five-star sports complex has now been reduced into a dilapidated shell. Even some of the pitches have literally disappeared with some daring residents even planting maize in those fields.

The perimeter wall has collapsed while the only semi-serviceable football pitch used by lower division football teams like Mabvuku United.

Yet this is the same complex that hatched super sportspersons in the mould of former Warriors goalkeeper Brenna “Baba Gari” Msiska, the late Joe “Kode” Mugabe, Cephas Chimedza, the Mugeyi twins William and Wilfred, basketball legend Donald Muzeza and boxer Monalisa “Queen of the Jungle” Sibanda among others.

And Sakupwanya, a former amateur level goalkeeper who also honed his skills in this complex, has decided to take it upon himself to restore the venue to its former glorious self. “I would like to thank all of you who have come to celebrate with me on the special day that I was born.

“I am proudly from Mabvuku and this is the same pitch where I used to play.

“I am saying let’s work together as we renovate this centre. We would like to see it coming back to its former glory days,” said Sakupwanya.

“I want to leave a legacy and the legacy should be on the improvement of this complex. I am really determined to see the next generation of footballers and other sportspersons being nurtured here.

“We believe that we will also help to tackle societal ills through the existence of a modern venue here.

“It is my wish and desire to see every youth in Mabvuku getting something to do and I hope the renovated facility plus a community centre for arts and the like will help in some way.

“I am happy the number of youths abusing drugs in Mabvuku is dwindling because they have something to do courtesy of the Scott Foundation.”

Sakupwanya also donated over 50 wheelchairs and other goodies the same day.