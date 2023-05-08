Mabika wins gold medal in Dubai

Royal Mabika on the podium after winning the 10km event at the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE middle-distance runner Royal Mabika scooped a gold medal at the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

He came home in the 10km race in 30:26 minutes.

The time was a marked improvement from his last year’s performance at the same event where he won a bronze medal with a time of 30:56 minutes.

This year the event was held in Abu Dhabi for the first time at the resort Yas Island.

An estimated 2 000 people from Abu Dhabi and other Emirates in the UAE participated in the event.

Mabika said he will cherish the medal.

“I feel so proud because it’s something l have been waiting for,” said Mabika.