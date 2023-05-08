Mabika wins gold medal in Dubai
Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE middle-distance runner Royal Mabika scooped a gold medal at the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
He came home in the 10km race in 30:26 minutes.
The time was a marked improvement from his last year’s performance at the same event where he won a bronze medal with a time of 30:56 minutes.
This year the event was held in Abu Dhabi for the first time at the resort Yas Island.
An estimated 2 000 people from Abu Dhabi and other Emirates in the UAE participated in the event.
Mabika said he will cherish the medal.
“I feel so proud because it’s something l have been waiting for,” said Mabika.
