Mabika wins gold medal in Dubai Royal Mabika on the podium after winning the 10km event at the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

ZIMBABWE middle-distance runner Royal Mabika scooped a gold medal at the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

He came home in the 10km race in 30:26 minutes.

The time was a marked improvement from his last year’s performance at the same event where he won a bronze medal with a time of 30:56 minutes.

This year the event was held in Abu Dhabi for the first time at the resort Yas Island.

An estimated 2 000 people from Abu Dhabi and other Emirates in the UAE participated in the event.

Mabika said he will cherish the medal.

“I feel so proud because it’s something l have been waiting for,” said Mabika.

