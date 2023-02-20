Mabika joins Inno Cosmos

The latest edition of the fiesta, which is bankrolled by businessman Parkston Choto, was held at St Paul’s Sango School in Wedza on Sunday with six teams in each category and age-group taking to the field.

Sports Reporter

FORMER footballer and coach Albert Dalala Mabika has been roped in by ambitious ZIFA Division Two outfit Inno Cosmos as their head of technical department.

The club announced the technical reshuffle as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2023 season.

“Mabika becomes the Technical Advisor. Peter Mugwendere remains as Team Manager, Richard Chobundo will continue as Head Coach and Chibwana Rajabu will continue as Team Medic,” said the club in a statement.

The former Black Aces and CAPS United Mabvuku legend joined his home town club after a historic stint with Green Fuel in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One last season.

Mabika was part of the Green Fuel technical department led by Lloyd Mutasa last year as they made history by becoming the first team from Chisumbanje to get promoted to the Premier Soccer League.

Team owner Innocent Mugabe described the arrival of Mabika as an exciting development in their quest to climb the ladders of the domestic football pyramid.

“We are thrilled to welcome Albert, a local legend, to our technical department and we wish him every success for the season ahead,” said Mugabe.