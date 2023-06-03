Luton release 10 players, Nakamba returns to Villa

LUTON Town have released 10 players, including former Premier League star and their captain, just days after getting promotion to the English Premiership.

Hatters captain Sonny Bradley is set to leave the club at the end of this month, as is midfielder Henri Lansbury.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted, who impressed while on loan at Barnsley this season, will also depart.

Luton have also announced that Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh and Marvelous Nakamba will return to their parent clubs.

And several players from the club’s development squad, including Daniel Idiakhoa, Avan Jones, Conor Lawless, Josh Neufville, Callum Nicolson, Casey Pettit and Josh Williams, will be dismissed in the next few weeks.

With a number of first team stars set to leave Kenilworth Road this month, the Hatters have revealed that they are still attempting to negotiate contract terms with four players.

Amari’i Bell and Luke Berry are expected to stay in Bedfordshire, as well as Tom Lockyer and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Mpanzu made history last week after helping Luton win promotion to the Premier League.

He became the first player to go from the National League to the Premier League with the same club.

The 29-year-old was part of Luton’s National League-winning side in 2013 and has been a keystone figure ever since. Following promotion to the EFL, Luton stayed in League Two for four years, finally earning promotion to the third tier after coming second in the 2017/18 season.

However, Luton did not stay in League One for long as they went on to win the league in their first season.

Meanwhile, Lockyer – who joined the club in 2020 – is set to make a swift return to football after collapsing during the Championship Play-Off final.

The defender was stretchered off and taken to a nearby hospital in terrifying scenes last week, but Luton have since confirmed that he will be available for pre-season training in July. — The Sun/Sports Reporter