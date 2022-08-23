Chivi man caged 18 years for raping toddler

George Maponga in Masvingo

A Chivi man has been caged for an effective 18 years by a magistrates court here for raping a three-year-old toddler who had strayed into his homestead in Makonese communal lands.

Tariro Musiiwa (49) of Chimbeva Village under Chief Makonese, was jailed by magistrate Ms Patience Madondo after being convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Agreed facts are that on March 16, the toddler strayed into Musiiwa’s yard next to her parents’ homestead in Chimbeva Village and started playing while her mother was cleaning the house.

Taking advantage that no one was noticing him, Musiiwa dragged the toddler into one of the rooms at his homestead and removed her clothes before raping her once.

Musiiwa then released the toddler, but luck ran out for him at around 2pm on the same day when the girl’s alert mother noticed blood stains on her dress.

The toddler also complained of pain when urinating and upon further probing she revealed that Musiiwa had abused her.

A report was made at Chivi police, leading to Musiiwa’s arrest.

Mr Liberty Hove appeared for the State.