Lusitania Primary School scoops global accolade

Ivan Zhakata Youth Interactive Correspondent

LUSITANIA Primary School in Greendale has lifted the country’s flag high after winning the United Nations Global Sustainable Development Awards.

10 pupils in the school’s Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) department participated in the Global Sustainability Development competition which was held online and demonstrated different uses of recyclable plastic and ways of reducing plastic waste.

The pupils spearheaded the SUCHANA programme during the third term of 2022 starting from September, 12, 2022 in which they formed two groups of five in each group namely, “SUCHANA Plastic Warrior” Geeks mentored by Mrs Kathleen Chipadza and “Mother Earth” mentored by Mr Mukarati.

SUCHANA plastic warrior geeks comprised of Matipa Mugabe, Caitlyn Kanojerera, Panashe Mungure, Ashley Muziwi and Tapiwanashe Mafumo while Mother Earth comprised of Mudiwawashe Mureriwa, Nathan Marasha, Kunashe Mwakutuya, Barry Chovivifa and Nenyasha Saungweme. Lusitania acting head Dr Patricia Gonde was coordinating as the head of academics while Miss Melody Mugari was the assistant mentor for both teams.

SUCHANA is a Global UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) real action project (go green) and it means guidance and or information.

The title is a combination of three individual words derived from the ancient Sanskrit language, SU —SURYA- SUN, CHAN — CHANDRA — MOON, NA — NAKSHATRA — STARS.

The school competed against 40 countries’ registrations, 232 institutions and 300 teams registered including universities, colleges and schools.

A total of 15 countries’ associations and collaborations, final winners were from the top 10 teams from each category and global jury members made the final decisions.

Lusitania pupils came tops at the competitions and won online scholarships for Minecraft and Robotics.

The two teams made a rain gauge, cup anemometer, flower pots, pencil cases and pencil holder using plastic and planting trees among others.

The winning project focused on climate change and various ways on how best people can protect the environment. Dr Gonde said she was happy that the school did not only come out top at the competitions but lifted the country’s flag high.

“President Mnangagwa has been advocating through the new curriculum Education 5.0 for students to be creative and innovative,” she said.

“We happy that they are now able to combat climate change and contribute to the sustainable development goals. They are now aware of the environment and we are garnering education for sustainable development which keeps the environment clean.”

Mrs Chipadza who headed the SUCHANA programme said the project created a global knowledge and awareness of the climate crisis happening all over the world, where the young minds will help support and protect the planet from climate change as per UN2050 policy.

“SUCHANA’s mission is to develop the 21st century skills and the inner thoughts of students in research, creativity, innovation, analysis, writing, vocabulary, communication, technical, financial and project management skills and values in caring for the environment among others.

The project is targeting the adaptation to climate change and carbon footprint issues.

Thus, waste management, plastic, biodiversity and carbon footprint are the main elements of this project focused on enhancing the resilience of the young generation towards all the global warming issues and the effects of climate change and opening new possibilities for entrepreneurship and recycling ideas,” she said.