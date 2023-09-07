Lungu’s wife arrested

LUSAKA. – Police in Zambia have arrested the wife of former president Edgar Lungu on three charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, which she denies.

She and four other people were charged with motor vehicle theft and taken into custody yesterday, Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said in a statement.

The former first lady was also charged with the possession of property believed to be from the proceeds of crime.

The quartet had also been charged with one count of theft of a certificate of title for a property in Lusaka.

Lungu’s lawyer Makebi Zulu said in an interview that the charges are “quite preposterous” and that he is trying to meet with the inspector general of police to secure her release. – BBC.com