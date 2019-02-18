Lunga edges closer to Warriors dream

Senior Sports Editor

KELVIN “Kelly’’ Lunga’s dream to play for the Warriors could be realised as soon as next month after it emerged yesterday that his papers had been dispatched to Harare to enable him to get a Zimbabwean passport and represent the Warriors in their next AFCON qualifier.

The 24-year-old forward is the son of former Zimbabwe international forward Max “Scara’’ Makanza.

Lunga’s papers are set to be lodged with the Registrar-General’s office today after Warriors manager, Wellington Mpandare, confirmed he had received all documents related to the process to get him a Zimbabwean passport.

Makanza and his wife have both forwarded their birth certificates and identity cards to support their son’s bid to get a Zimbabwean passport and play for his fatherland.

“I can confirm that Kelly’s papers are now with me and I will be taking them to the Registrar-General’s Office tomorrow (today) so that the process for him to get a Zimbabwe passport can be activated,’’ said Mpandare.

“His father and mother have also sent supporting documents which should make it easy for us to get the passport and these include their birth certificates and their ID cards.

“There has been a lot of refreshing movement on that front and chances are good that Kelly would be having a Zimbabwean passport and can be eligible to try and make the team for the game against Congo-Brazzaville.

“The support we have been getting from his parents is amazing and you can see they all want their son to play for this country.’’

Mpandare also revealed that Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne, who has been getting a lot of rave reviews in England with some dubbing him the next Jamie Vardy, could also make the squad for the next game.

“Bonne called me last week and said he would lodge his papers at the Zimbabwean Embassy in the UK and he wants to be part of the team,’’ said Mpandare.

“Well, if he gets his papers there, then things could move very fast and that is exciting because he is a good player and he has played for us before.

“It’s good that he has seen the need for him to get his papers processed because that is the only way he can play for the Warriors in a competitive game.’’

Mpandare also revealed he was working closely with Young Warriors coach Tonderai Ndiraya for the gaffer to enlist the services of the likes of Dickson Rashiko, Martin Mapisa, Reward Chakona, Farai Mutatu, Phillip Bilson, Admiral Muskwe and Tinashe Chakwana.