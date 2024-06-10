Lunga doubtful for Warriors’ Bafana clash

Tadious Manyepo in BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa

WARRIORS defender Devine Lunga could be forced to sit out tomorrow’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa due to an injury.

The match, Zimbabwe’s second inside four days, is scheduled to be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Lunga, one of the feint lights in the Warriors’ dark outing which they lost 2-0 to Lesotho at Orlando Stadium last Friday, sprained his ankle in that tie.

The team’s medical team has been running around taking scans and trying to manage the condition but his chances of making it onto tomorrow’s line-up remains “50-50”.

He missed yesterday’s training session and will need to be assessed further today before the squad conducts its final practice at 6pm at the match venue.