Low movement at Beitbridge on South Africa’s voting day

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

There was lower movement of traffic at Beitbridge Border Post on Wednesday as South Africans conducted their 7th general elections.

The port of entry clears at least 15 000 travellers from across Sadc on a daily basis.

According to the acting head of immigration services at Beitbridge , Mrs Canisia Magaya, they cleared less than 2 500 travellers between 6am and 2pm on Wednesday.

She said a total of 887 travellers entered the country while 1470 left for South Africa during the period under review.

“The movement today (Wednesday) was generally low and this could be a result of the ongoing elections in South Africa,”said Mrs Magaya.

“We processed 887 entries and 1470 exits between 6 am and 2pm today, compared to 1590 arrivals and 1532 departures on Tuesday between the same period. An average of 3000 to 3500 use the border around that time daily. Generally movement is low during this time of the year but the elections can also be attributed to the current decline,” she said.