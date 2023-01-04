Love triangle spills into court

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A dispute emanating from a love triangle involving a man, his wife, and his girlfriend has turned nasty and landed in court as the two women have been insulting and assaulting each other.

The wife Cleopatra Kurarama was granted a peace order by Harare Civil Court magistrate Ms Sharon Mashavire against her husband’s girlfriend Patience Magwenzi.

Magwenzi was ordered not to insult, threaten or harass Kurarama as well as not to visit her matrimonial home.

Kurarama alleged that Magwenzi had the audacity to constantly visit her matrimonial home and sleep over there without her consent. In her defence, Magwenzi said she opposed the application because she was equally married to the same husband.

“I am not her husband’s girlfriend but wife and my husband has no issues with me visiting him there. Our relationship is even known by the church leadership,” she said.

Asked what form of marriage they had she said: “I am married to him because I heard from people there is a new law which says if a man stays with a woman for three consecutive months they automatically become husband and wife.”

Ms Mashavire had to explain to her the three types of marriage approved in Zimbabwe and she did not fall into any of them. he alleged that it was Kurarama who assaulted her, tried to strangle her, and poured water on her when she visited her at her matrimonial home.

This was after she had gone to inquire about the money she had borrowed from her “alleged” husband. She also denied using Kurarama’s kitchen utensils and bed linen whenever she sleeps there.