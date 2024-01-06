Love and support inseparable

Laina Makuzha

LOVE by DESIGN

Prioritising, nurturing well-being, healthy lifestyles, even though we are a few days into the new year, I must say Happy New Year to you dear reader, and I’m eager to hear of the wonderful ways in which you celebrated the New Year.

A brand new year brings a new beginnings for some and a scaling of plans, productivity and new strategies for others.

As for me, I can say for sure I’m excited about the new year, and the hope and fresh start it brings for many, never forgetting that I made it purely by the grace of God and not my wisdom.

Much as some hit the new year having long planned out their lives and having done their goal setting ahead of time, many are right now still grappling with the options they have and figuring what to do.

And that’s to be expected as the year begins.

And in the fast-paced world, we live in, it is easy to overlook the most important aspect of our lives or at least what I view as the most important part — our health and the well-being of our loved ones.

As we embark on a new year filled with high expectations, it becomes crucial for couples to prioritise and nurture their physical and mental health, creating a solid foundation for a harmonious relationship- one where couples and individuals can perform to their maximum.

This week I’m hoping to shed light on the significance of maintaining good health, offering practical tips, insights from experts, and a touch of spiritual inspiration.

Significance of prioritising health They say “health is wealth,” pamwe makambozvinzwawo and this adage holds in relationships as well.

When one partner is unwell, it affects not only their well-being, but also the dynamics and happiness of the overall relationship. It can affect for, business, income generation to name a few.

Therefore, making conscious choices to maintain good health is essential.

Health and wellness experts stress the importance of regular physical exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep.

Married couples have a responsibility to each other due to their committed relationship.

So I would go so far as adding the reminder of exercising safe, healthy sexual habits that can help couples stay on top on their health.

By adopting these healthy habits, couples can boost their energy levels, strengthen their immune systems, and enhance their overall well-being.

Supporting your partner’s health journey: A supportive partner can make a world of difference when it comes to promoting good health.

Start the year by engaging in open conversations about each other’s health goals and needs. Take the time to truly listen and understand what your partner requires in terms of physical and emotional support.

By actively participating in their well-being journey, resources can be shared, such as joint exercise routines (which I find to be a very cool way to also bond), meal planning for special dietary needs, and encouragement during challenging times.

Appreciating support in times of illness: Life can throw unexpected health challenges and seem like a spanner thrown to ruin a perfectly great relationship, and it is during these times that love truly shines in our relationships. If you find yourself in need of support, whether it be due to illness or emotional struggles, be grateful for the unwavering backing of your partner if you have it.

Reach out to mental health experts, who often emphasise the significance of seeking professional help when needed.

Remember that vulnerability can strengthen the bond between you as a couple, and by communicating your needs, you allow your partner the opportunity to provide the care and support you require.

Drawing Inspiration from the Divine: In seeking guidance and strength, many find solace in spiritual teachings. Biblical inspiration encourages us to love and care for one another, to be compassionate, and to support each other during both good and challenging times.

Tap into these timeless wisdoms, and applying them to your daily life and relationship.

Practice acts of kindness, forgiveness, and gratitude, as these foster a healthy environment of love and understanding.

So as we navigate the exciting promises of a new year or its uncertainties as some see it, I implore couples who may have neglected this part of their lives in the past, to decide to start today, to make healthy lifestyles a priority. It’s about being willing to change or do better, go the extra mile.

By committing to behaviour and lifestyle that promotes good health, both physically and mentally, we can build stronger, more resilient relationships.

And in all things give thanks, appreciate any support while also promoting a deeper bond with our loved ones. It’s a new year indeed, but only you can make it count differently by upping your game.

For instance if you had a resolution to stop abusing alcohol, it may not be wise to expect instant victory or instant results, rather just allow the process and stay on track, be consistent and resilient in pursuing the goal, and no doubt you will enjoy the fruits of your commitment.

I’ve observed that when couples prioritise their health, they lay the foundation for a fulfilling and joyful life together, it’s a delight to see.

Some people don’t acknowledge the importance of living healthy lives, and turn a deaf ear to calls for a change of behaviour or habits until something drastic happens that brings their health into focus.

My prayer is that this won’t be any of us. Good health in addition to faith, are vital aspects in supporting all the other goals and aspirations one might have. Let this be the year we invest in our well-being and nurture thriving relationships while diligently pursuing those dreams and goals for 2024 and beyond. Share your thoughts, experiences, and views on this topic, as always, I truly believe collective wisdom leads to enriching experiences. So let’s keep the conversation going as we embrace this beautiful, brand-new year.

Feedback: WhatsApp +2637191021572 or Email [email protected]