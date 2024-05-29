Lotteries and Gaming Board to stamp out illegal gaming operators

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Lotteries and Gaming Board is committed to eliminating illegal gaming operations and has launched a joint patrol with the police to flash out unlicensed betting houses in Mbare, Waterfalls and Southlea Park in Harare.

Interim Secretary, Dr Misheck Chingozha said the operation will also target other towns and cities.

“Two arrests were made in Southlea Park on 28 May 2024, with four illegal gaming devices recovered at Open Boys Bottle Store and Ribo Sports Bar,” Dr Chingozha said.

“Simon Samatura and Tinashe Musonza will appear before the courts for operating the gaming devices without licences.”

Dr Chingozha said the Board is committed to ensuring responsible gaming and sanity in the industry.