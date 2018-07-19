Long live Comesa and AU — Ngwenya

Prosper Ndlovu in Lusaka, Zambia

ZIMBABWEAN technocrat Mr Sindiso Ngwenya, yesterday delivered a passionate parting address here before the 20th Comesa Heads of States and Government Summit, as he bade farewell to an organisation he served from inception, for the past 34 years.

For the last 10 years he has been at the helm of Comesa, now the largest economic community in Africa, with membership having grown to 21 from 19, following admission of Tunisia and Somalia.

“I would like to put it on record that I have been with this marvelous organisation since its inception. To be precise since 1st February 1984 an that I am the last of the original nine officers to leave the organisation after my predecessor, my close friend and fellow traveler in Pan-African and regional integration, Mr Erastus Mwencha, who was the deputy chair f the African union,” he reminisced.

“As I reflect on the journey of 34 years that I have travelled, I am more than convinced, your excellences, that for Comesa in particular and Africa in general, we need more cooperation to destroy the artificial boundaries that were bequeathed to Africa by colonialism.”

Choosing to end his address in style, by reciting the “Long live Comesa, Long live the African Union of the one people one destiny”, cliché, Mr Ngwenya declared, “I now beg to move”, before leaving the podium amid thunderous applause from the highly attended gathering.

Earlier in his speech he paid tribute to member-states and cooperating partners for the support they rendered to the bloc during his tenure.

He said he will soon hand over the reign to his successor, to be named at the end of the Summit tomorrow, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the region in the capacity of secretary general.

Mr Ngwenya said it was ironic that the 54 states of Africa have thicker borders now than when the content was partitioned at the Berlin Conference of 1884. He challenged regional leaders to play their part to secure future prosperity by ensuring that people, goods and services can move freely within Comesa and across the continent.

“I have no doubt given your collective wisdom and ingenuity that you will indeed deliver on the dream of the United States of Africa that was championed by Kwame Nkrumah,” said Mr Ngwenya.

He gave a brief outline of the Comesa journey since inception and reminded the gathering of the bloc’s vision and ideals.

He also noted numerous successes championed by the organisation including the resolution of the long standing non-tariff barriers, which he said will result in increased Comesa trade. Mr Ngwenya said Comesa has recently witnessed a period of spectacular growth and expansion of membership of its financial institutions such as the Trade and development, Africa Trade Insurance Agency and the Comesa re-Insurance Company.

He also applauded regional efforts to ending conflict and gave example of Eretria and Ethiopia who have resolved to bury the hatchet, as well as South Sudan.

Mr Ngwenya said the Summit theme; “Comesa-Towards Digital Economic Integration” comes at a time when several steps are being taken within the bloc through initiatives such as the Comesa Yellow Card scheme and the regional customs transit guarantee bond as well as the coming digital certificate of origin system.

In its growth over the years Comesa now has 15 autonomous agencies covering insurance, banking, value chain clusters, energy production, regulatory bodies, commodity trading, agriculture and the business council.