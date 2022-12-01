Lone robber walks away with US$12 000 from ZB Bank Vic Falls

Crime Reporter

A LONE armed robber yesterday afternoon raided ZB Bank Victoria Falls branch before getting away with US$12 000 cash.

The armed robber, who was armed with a pistol walked into the banking hall pretending to be a client and was wearing a wool hat and a face mask.

Unsuspecting bank staff watched as the suspect pretended to be completing bank slips until other clients left and that is when he pulled out a gun.

The suspect then proceeded to the counter and threatened bank tellers with the gun ordering everyone to lie down and they complied.

It is said that the robber then demanded cash which he stashed into a satchel that he was carrying and walked out of the banking hall.

Investigations revealed that the suspect after leaving the bank premises, started running and people outside did not suspect anything until staff from the bank came out and reported that they had been robbed.

Pictures of the robbery incident are currently circulating on social media platforms after the incident was captured on CCTV.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery incident and said investigations are in progress.

“We are investigating a case in which a lone gunman robbed ZB Bank in Victoria falls yesterday of US$12 000 and not US$100 000 which is currently reported on social media and other media outlets.

“From investigations so far, the suspect is someone who can be traced. There is a possibility that the robber also had some information concerning cash movements in the bank,” he said.

He said a team of police officers were currently on the ground conducting investigations.