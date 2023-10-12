Lomagundi College learner in robbery spree

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A Lomagundi College learner has appeared in court on allegations of stealing his father’s pistol and using it to rob various people of cash and other valuables.

He was released into the custody of his guardian.

It is the State’s case that on August 22, at around 12.30pm, the complainant who is the accused’s father (not named to protect the identity of the minor) asked the accused to load a pressure washer into his motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux so that he could drive to his farm.

The court heard that while loading it, the accused person noticed a brown leather bag containing the complainant’s Revolver Astra Magnum, Calibre 357, serial number R191406 loaded with six live rounds of ammunition at the back of the drivers’ seat.

It is alleged that the learner stole the firearm and immediately handed it over to an outstanding accused person who had knowledge that the firearm had been stolen and they intended to use it in a robbery case.

The complainant proceeded to his farm in Ruwa where he later realized that his firearm was missing and he made a report at ZRP Epworth.

The court heard that on August 22, at around 2pm, the accused and his accomplices who are still at large whilst armed with the stolen firearm lured, Tinashe Albert Bhamu using Instagram messages pretending to be a customer intending to buy cell phones for his children.

Bhamu allegedly informed his workmate Howard Mudzamiri of the intended business transaction and the cell phones the accused persons intended to purchase. The accused persons supplied their location so that the cell phones could be delivered to their house.

The two complainants then drove their motor vehicle, an unreqistered Honda Fit to number 11 Buxton Road, Braeside in Harare with the requested cell phones.

It is the State’s case that upon arrival, one of the accused persons approached the complainants armed with the Astra Magnum Revolver, Calibre 357 serial number R191406 and entered the complainant’s vehicle.

He drew the firearm and fired one shot into the air demanding the cell phones but the complainants did not comply. The complainant panicked, and drove at a high speed towards Braeside Shopping Centre.

The accused person fired another shot which hit the complainant’s left arm and upper-abdomen. He lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree and the motor vehicle stopped.

The accused persons stole the phones.

It is alleged that on August 22, at around 2pm, the accused person and his accomplices soon after robbing Bhamu of their cell phones, started running away on foot.

Members of the public gave chase along Edwards Road in Braeside. When they were near Nettleton Primary School, they met the complainant Milscent Dhlakama who was on her way from school.

The court heard that one of the accused persons drew an unknown black pistol, pointed it at the complainant and shouted at members of the public who were in hot pursuit that he was going to shoot if anyone got closer to him.

When the crowd saw that the accused was pointing firearm at the complainant threatening to shoot her, they then stopped at a distant.

It is alleged that the accused went on to fire one shoot into the air and ran away leaving his orange work suit on a lawn.

A report was made at ZRP Braeside and the orange work suit was recovered.

On October 10, detectives from CID Homicide Harare carried out investigations leading to the arrest of the accused person. He led to the recovery of one of the stolen cell phones and also further led to the recovery of the firearm used in the commission of the offence.