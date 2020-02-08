Loga’s Surrender Gospel is satanic and his questioning of our fighting spirit is foolish

Robson Sharuko on Saturday

OF late I have been thinking a lot. Maybe that’s what happens when you approach a certain age, like the Golden Jubilee, which — God willing — I will celebrate in the coming days.

That’s double the age I was when I marked my Silver Jubilee in 1995. Tauya Murewa, the doctor who could fly, was the Soccer Star of the Year back then.

Dynamos were still a football powerhouse, winning league titles at home with the kind of regularity that created a sporting monopoly, and also flexing their muscles on the continent.

Morrison Sifelani was still alive.

A beacon of hope, he smashed the barriers created by tribal differences, becoming the smooth-talking Ndebele boy who led his beloved Glamour Boys to success, providing a perfect template of inter-tribal harmony.

THREE years earlier, Sifelani had provided the wise counsel, as part of the THREE Musketeers who led the rebellion that led to the formation of the domestic Premiership — Chris Sibanda and Victor Zvobgo were the others.

This week marked the 75th anniversary of the month and year, in February 1945 when THREE leaders — Josef Stalin, Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill — met at a Soviet resort to structure the world as the end of World War II loomed on the horizon.

I have been thinking a lot about that number THREE.

Why were the Allies dominated by THREE countries — Soviet Union, United States and Great Britain — battling against the Axis, also dominated by THREE countries — Germany, Japan and Italy — in World War II?

Why was the Triple Entente, dominated by THREE powers — France, the United Kingdom and Russia — in World War 1?

And why was the Triple Alliance, which they fought, dominated by THREE powers — Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy — which had remained neutral until 1914, in the same war?

Croatian gaffer Zdravko “Loga’’ Logarusic will be the THIRD Warriors’ substantive coach since we returned to the AFCON finals in 2017.

Last week, Loga dropped a bombshell, saying he believed we will only be fighting for second place in our 2022 World Cup qualifying group, and it all got me thinking a lot.

Especially the contrast which was put into context this week when his Balkan counterpart Micho refused to be swallowed by Chipolopolo’s past failed attempts to get to the World Cup, when the Serb coach was unveiled on Monday.

Micho evoked the graphic images of suicide bombers in his bid to inspire his men to take on the challenge.

And, that this was the same team that conceded five goals in Algeria, and were beaten at home by the Warriors in their last two major assignments, didn’t worry the Serb.

He talked about how his country of just seven million people has produced some of the world’s best footballers, in his attempt to make the Zambians believe in their potential and their destiny.

IF I WAS LOGA, I WOULD HAVE BORROWED FROM WINSTON CHURCHILL

Micho’s passionate speech left me wondering why Loga didn’t choose to do the same, drawing inspiration and lessons we could get from his homeland.

A small nation of just about four million people which finished second at the last World Cup in Russia?

A young nation, which only declared its Independence on June 25, 1991, and has produced legends like Davor Suker, Zvonimir Boban, Luka Modric, Robert Prosineck, Niko Kovac and Alen Boksic.

I wondered why Loga didn’t even draw inspiration from Churchill.

Faced with the ominous threats from Hitler and his THIRD Reich, whose blitzkrieg had crashed the defences of many European countries in World War II, Churchill chose to go for defiance rather than submission?

So, what could I have done if I was Loga, you may ask?

Well, I would have turned into a latter-day Winston Churchill and reproduced his “Finest Hour’’ speech:

“During our last World Cup qualifiers under Pagels, the Warriors experienced nothing but disaster and disappointment, there was constant fear, one blow after the other, terrible losses to the Pharaohs, frightful dangers everywhere.

“During that campaign, they repeatedly asked themselves the question — how are we going to recover from all this, especially after that four-goal home demolition by the Pharaohs?

“And, no one was able to answer this question with precision until at the end, quite suddenly, quite unexpectedly, they found their spirit.

“We do not yet know what will happen in Accra, in Johannesburg and in Addis Ababa when we go there for the battles for a ticket to Qatar.

“However matters may go on those battlefields, we the great Warriors of this kingdom — sandwiched by the Zambezi and the Limpopo — will never lose our sense of comradeship and fighting spirit.

“If we are now called upon to endure what the Class of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers suffered, we shall emulate their courage.

“And, if final victory rewards our efforts, they will also even appreciate the gains, and the glory that will come with such a grand achievement.

“Our greatest battle is about to begin and, upon this battle, depends the survival of our football, the restoration of the pride of our nation, after our disqualification the last time out. Upon it depends our very Zimbabwean way of life and the continuity of our institutions which have produced Peter Ndlovu, Benjani and Nakamba.

“The Black Stars and Bafana Bafana know they will have to break us or they will lose their quest for a place in Qatar.

“And, if we can stand up to them, all of Africa will rejoice, and this beautiful game called football may move forward into broad sunlit uplands.

“But, if we fail, then our national game, and all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted by the lights of perverted science.

“Let us, therefore, brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves that, if the brand of the Warriors lasts for another thousand years, men will still say, ‘THIS WAS THEIR FINEST HOUR.’’’

If Paul Matavire tells us he would, if he was Adam, tried to provide a defence in the Garden of Eden, why should Loga throw in the towel just like that?

AFTER ALL, SALAH TOLD US NEVER TO GIVE UP, EVEN WHEN FACING MESSI

Loga should also have borrowed a leaf from Mohamed Salah, who refused to let his absence, and a THREE goal deficit, crush his optimism Liverpool would eliminate Lionel Messi and Barcelona from the Champions League last year.

Salah came to Anfield wearing a T-shirt with the message, “NEVER GIVE UP,’’ and it epitomised Liverpool’s indomitable spirit as they won 4-0 on the night.

I don’t know if Loga is a believer because, if he is, the number THREE represents divine wholeness, completeness and perfection.

THREE is the number that represents the Holy Trinity, a man is made up of the body, the soul and the spirit (THREE).

The Gospels tell us THREE times our Saviour Jesus Christ brought people back to life — Jairus’ daughter, the son of the widow of Nain and, of course, Lazarus.

There were THREE Wise Men, who visited Jesus as a child, and they brought THREE presents — gold, frankincense and the myrrh.

Mary was THREE years old, when her parents brought her to Jerusalem to receive in the Temple the blessings of the priests.

Jesus received the baptism of John the Baptist at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, he died on April 3, and his resurrection came THREE days later at 3am.

There were THREE people crucified that day, including Jesus, who fell THREE times while carrying the cross

THREE times Peter said he did not know the Lord, our Saviour’s ministry took THREE years and Jesus received the baptism of John the Baptist at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

THREE people were thrown into the furnace on the orders of King Nebuchadnezzar — they were Shadreck, Misheck and Abednego,

Delilah made THREE failed attempts to try and lure Samson into revealing his secrets and, for THREE days, Jonah remained in the belly of the fish. There were THREE floors on Noah’s Ark, he had three sons — Shem, Ham and Japhet — the words energy and sex are used THREE times in the Bible.

And John wrote on behalf of Christ THREE times in Revelation: “I am the Alpha and the Omega.”

Salah’s message of defiance “Never Give Up,’’ had THREE words.

There are THREE medals for each sporting event at the Olympic Games — gold, silver and bronze, a hattrick being THREE goals scored by one player in football, THREE wickets from consecutive deliveries in cricket are very special.

Maybe, that explains why — after THREE decades of waiting, the great fans of Liverpool — a bastion of loyalty, patience and commitment to their favourite football team, can now start singing that the league championship trophy is now coming back home.

About 13 miles (that number THREE again) from Liverpool city centre, lies the Hilbre Islands which, according the locals, represents a perfect place where someone can go on “Merseyside to clear your head and escape the hustle and bustle of the city.’’

The only life one finds on those three little islands are the Atlantic seals, the oldest can live to a maximum of 30 years .

Back in the ’80s, a cat was abandoned outside Anfield and the ground staff adopted it, called it Moglet, and it was widely considered a lucky omen by the players during those glory years when they dominated English football.

Liverpool adopted it as their unofficial mascot, with Moglet even appearing on the team’s official match programme cover in the 1982/1983 (that number THREE again) season, with the Milk Cup.

If you didn’t know, a cat has exactly 30 teeth and it’s been 30 years since Liverpool were champions.

When Winston Churchill made his famous “Finest Hour,’’ speech in 1940, the English top-flight league had been suspended because of the outbreak of World War II.

When it resumed in the summer of 1946, the first post-War champions were, of course, Liverpool.

“Never Give Up”, just THREE little words, which mean a lot because, even after 30 years, it can all come together again.

Maybe, Loga doesn’t know, but Salah remains the only player to score a THREE goals against the Warriors in a home World Cup qualifier, with his hattrick coming at the National Sports Stadium on June 9, 2013.

Loga should be told that, like Nelson Mandela at the Rivonia trial in 1964, during our history, as Warriors, we have dedicated ourselves to this struggle of trying to get to the World Cup one fine day.

We have fought against dominant teams like the Indomitable Lions, and we have fought against underdogs like the Pirates of the Seychelles.

We have always cherished the ideal of taking on the big boys and beating them for a place at the World Cup. It is an ideal for which we hope to live for, and to achieve, but if need be, it is an ideal for which we are prepared to die.

After all, our destiny is in God’s hands (please, just don’t tell me the number of letters that make up the name of the Almighty.)

To God Be The Glory!

Peace to the GEPA Chief, the Big Fish, George Norton and all the Chakariboys in the struggle.

Come on United!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole Ole!

