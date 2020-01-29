Logarusic appointed new Warriors coach

Sports Reporter

ZIFA have appointed a Croatian tactician, Zdravko Logarusic as the new Warriors coach on a two-year term.

The former Sudan gaffer will be unveiled in the next two weeks.

Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas who was the interim gaffer for the national team for six months until December 2019 comes in as the first assistant with Lloyd Chitembwe and Tonderai Ndiraya also making the set-up.

Former Highlanders goalkeeper, Parnell McKop will be in charge of goalkeepers.

More to follow….