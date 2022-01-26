Logan Cup matches washed out

SCURRYING FOR COVER… Groundsmen bring in the covers before the rains decided the second day of the abandoned Logan Cup cricket match between Rhinos and Rocks at Harare Sports Club.

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE two Logan Cup matches that were taking place in Harare this week have been called off after two days of play were consumed by incessant rains.

The match between Rhinos and Rocks failed to take off at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday amid the wet conditions that were partly linked to Tropical Storm Ana, which has left a trail of destruction in Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique.

The rains have been lighter, though, but the persistent wet conditions have made play impossible. The four-day match between Tuskers and Alliance Health Eagles at Old Hararians ended in a draw after rain washed out the final two days.

The match was evenly balanced after Tuskers had made 281 and 3/0 while Eagles scored 289 in their first innings.

All the teams got five points apiece for the drawn games, with Tuskers cementing their place at the top. The Bulawayo side have 30 points in the bag while Eagles are in second place with 25 points.