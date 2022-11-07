Locals, celebrities hail Baba Harare’s new album

JITI TIME . . . Baba Harare performs with his band during the launch of his new album ‘Zimbabwe giant’ at Jongwe Corner in Harare last Friday

Arts Reporter

After the successful launching his album “Zimbabwean Giant” last Friday at Jongwe Corner in Harare by jiti musician Baba Harare, fans and local celebrities have praised the musician for maturity and growth.

The successful launch which was highly attended attracted some top local musicians who also took part in performing as well.

‘Zimbabwean Giant’ is Baba Harare’s seventh album which comprises nine tracks such as “Wandibaya”, “Madhunamutuna”, “Haubvire”, “Wazonditenderedza Pfungwa” and Poto Inopisa” among others.

It also has visuals which were also released prior the launch as part of marketing the album.

It features musicians such as Blot, Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Freeman, Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Mai Titi and Malawian artiste Dan Lu.

Some of the songs are already trending on social media with locals and celebrities praising the singer.

Artistes who performed at the launch include Progress Chipfumo, ExQ, Mbeu, Mai TT and Jah Prayzah among others.

Speaking at the launch before they performed their duet song “Haubvire”, Jah Prayzah said he had learnt a lot from Baba Harare.

“I have worked with Baba Harare for quite some time. He didn’t learn from me but I learnt from him also.

“Today (Friday) is the album launch and for music to be entertaining it needs those who master it perfectly and it also needs fans to dance to the tune,” he said.

“I also want to thank the fans for supporting Baba Harare. I have never doubted that Baba Harare has talent. He is gifted. He has been a composer, if you listen well to some of my songs such as ‘Goto’, ‘Mudhara Achauya’ and ‘Seke Mutema’, among others, the instrumental — guitar playing from the start, that is him. I say congratulations to you.”

Comedienne Mai TT real name Felistas Murata who also performed with Baba Harare on their songs “Rita” and “Poto Inopisa” acknowledges Baba Harare’s talent.

They put up a scintillating performance which left the crowd awestruck.

“One of the most consistent people I have ever met.

“I am glad to be part of your musical journey and my dear friend you are going to be a giant in music,” she posted on her page.

The two had a video together on the “Poto inopisa” song which also features video vixen Tariro Gezi.

Another musician Mbeu who performed on the night with Baba Harare endorsed the album as the best so far in 2022.

“Congratulations to my brother Baba Harare for the successful album launch. This is one of the best albums of the year 2022. I am happy for my brother,” he said.

On Saturday social media was agog with fans also showering admirations to Baba Harare’s latest offering.

“After Zimdancehall at its peak, Baba Harare is slowly turning to Baba Zimbabwe,” said Shapro Don.

Staunch fan Pamela Majako who said never misses Baba Harare shows described the album as a masterpiece.

“This time he has shown growth and maturity. We know Baba Harare with his seductive dancing antics but now this is a complete package.

“Something we can dance to this festive season. I can say the album is a masterpiece and where he nailed it was by releasing visuals to promote it. Well done and see you again in 2023,” she said.

Recently Baba Harare told The Herald Arts that his album was very unique as most of the songs were born out of personal experiences.

“This album is one of its kind. It is loaded with rich content and most of the compositions are emanating from my personal life experiences,” he said.

The“Reason Why?” hitmaker launched his solo career in 2017 when he formed the City Vibration band and released his debut album “Chikwama Changu”.