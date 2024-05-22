Localisation of aid fosters sustainable development

Rumbidzai Mushonga Herald Correspondent

Humanitarian organisation, Christian Aid Zimbabwe, is exploring aid localisation in Zimbabwe through bringing various stakeholders together.

In the humanitarian sector, localisation means empowering local responders in affected countries to lead and deliver humanitarian aid. It aims at strengthening the capacity and resources of local organisations to respond to crises and promote long-term sustainability.

This came out yesterday during a high-level meeting which was attended by representatives from local Government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and community leaders.

The meeting shed light on the importance of aid localisation in ensuring that efforts are tailored to the specific needs of local communities.

Christian Aid Zimbabwe’s initiative seeks to decentralize the delivery of aid and empower local stakeholders to take a leading role in the planning, implementation, and monitoring of projects.

By involving local actors in decision-making processes, the organization seeks to foster sustainable development and resilience within the communities it serves.

Speaking during the meeting, country director for Christian Aid, Ms Ollinr Chapisa emphasized the need for a collaborative approach.

“We believe that by working closely with local stakeholders, we can better understand the unique challenges and opportunities present in Zimbabwe. Aid localisation is not just about delivering aid, it is also about building long-term partnerships and empowering communities to drive their own development,” she said.

She added that the initiative has been met with enthusiasm from local partners, who see it as a step towards ensuring that aid is more responsive to the needs of the Zimbabwean people.

“We think localisation is a game changer in development. When we say localisation, it means we are bringing in power and resources closer to the people,” she said.