Local producers impress VP Chiwenga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga being taken through production processes by Proplastic CEO Mr Kudakwashe Chigiya during a tour of the company’s stand at the Zimbabwe Agric show in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has a positive economic outlook, thanks to development policies enacted by the Second Republic, and is well on course to attain an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

Speaking after touring stands at the ongoing 113th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare yesterday, VP Chiwenga said the tour had shown him that there was increased capacity utilisation in local companies, including those firms that had ventured into teritorries that were previously dominated by multinational corporations.

VP Chiwenga singled out those in medical consumables’ production and agricultural implements and inputs, as doing well. “We are on the right track,” said VP Chiwenga. “From what I have seen from the agriculture people who are manufacturing agricultural equipment, the companies that are making animal feed, I am so impressed.

“With this zeal, this energy and this strength I am seeing from our people and this unity of purpose, we are going to achieve vision 2030.

“(Even) before 2030 comes, we will have achieved Vision 2030. You have seen for yourselves here at the Ministry of Health and Child Care what has happened so far and I am quite impressed with the impact it has had on the health of our people.”

In line with the broader economic development plan as envisioned by President Mnangagwa, authorities will be encouraged to note the positives coming from the private sector, particularly local companies.

Industrial capacity utilisation has been rising steadily since 2018 due to friendly policies.

Locally produced goods used to take up 37 percent of space on supermarket shelves, but their share of the market has now risen to about 85 percent.