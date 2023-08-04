Local processed foods impress in Zambia

Zambia’s Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga (Centre), engages Zimbabwean companies at the country’s largest trade fair, ZACS, in Lusaka,

Business Reporter

The high quality and better taste of locally processed foods were the centre of discussions when hundreds of potential buyers visited the Zimbabwe pavilion at Zambia’s premier trade fair, Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show (ZACS), which opened Wednesday in Lusaka.

More than 25 Zimbabwean companies are taking part in the ZACS, which was facilitated by national trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade.

At the fair, running from August 2-7, leading Zimbabwean exporters and potential exporters of processed foods are meeting leading distributors in Zambia, with discussions focusing on quantities and market entry requirements.

Clive Mwungo, a distributor to leading retail chains in Lusaka, said the high quality of products from Zimbabwe was driving a surge in demand.

“As distributors we respond to market needs, and what is commendable is that Zimbabwean products outshine the competition in terms of quality.

“I am glad to see more companies exhibiting here in Zambia and this is going to make it easy for us as distributors to connect with more suppliers,” said Mr Mwungo.

For participating companies such as Tanganda Tea Company, there is growing popularity of Zimbabwean products in Zambia.

“Our products and other processed foods from Zimbabwe have created huge demand in major stores across Lusaka, Livingstone, and the Copperbelt region. We are getting more space on the shelves.

“The continued inquiries we are getting from this trade fair is an indication of the potential for Zimbabwean products to penetrate all provinces of Zambia,” said Mrs Kumadiro, Tanganda Tea Company marketing officer.

Bulawayo-based Bernard Remegius Bakery, who are exhibiting at ZACS for the second time this year, said the positive response from buyers was creating a strong need to create relations with potential distributors.

“Our products have previously been distributed through middlemen and we would occasionally encounter losses.

“Our presence here is to create solid partnerships with reliable distributors and we are recording positive results as several have expressed interest to source from us,” said Augustine Mangwiro, sales Director at Bernard Remegius Bakery. Youth-led agro-processor, Glytime, said indications from discussions with distributors showed the market was getting accustomed to tastier and better quality Zimbabwean processed foods.

“We have been in this market for some time and we are growing our network and coverage, thanks to the high quality of our products and the authentic narrative of our offerings.

“From this exhibition, we are getting an audience to cement our position in the market, and we are confident of performing better than the competition,” said Lesley Marange, Glytime chief executive officer.

The 95th edition of the trade show is running under the theme, “Inclusive Economic Transformation”.

Participating local companies are drawn from sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, agricultural inputs and implements, leather and leather products, protective clothing, building and construction, and services.

Results from the ongoing Zambia fair show that Zimbabwean products are becoming leading brands in Zambia, with the demand surging over the past few years.

This follows the facilitation by ZimTrade for the participation of Zimbabwean companies in several trade promotion programmes taking place in Zambia.