Local NGO scoops award at Africa Green Waste & Energy Expo

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Practical Action Zimbabwe, a local NGO has won the Best NGO Building Climate Resilience in Zimbabwe at the just –ended Africa Green Waste and Energy Expo and Summit.

The Africa Green Waste and Energy Expo and Summit was hosted by the Zimbabwe Sunshine Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Climate Change Management Department.

The expo and summit ran under the theme: “Just transition: Remodeling systems.”

“We thank the organisers of the Africa Green Night Awards and the adjudicators for recognizing Practical Action’s innovations in building climate resilience.

“We believe in a world that works better for everyone and this award goes out to the communities that we work with across Zimbabwe,” said Emmanuel Madhara, Practical Action Zimbabwe country director.

Practical Action won the award ahead of other international and local NGOs nominated in the category that recognized organisations supporting climate initiatives, building climate resilience, promoting renewable energy and advocating for climate justice.

The NGO has been implementing projects to help people to harness clean affordable energy and adopt environment friendly agriculture practices that save the planet while raising smallholder farmer productivity and incomes.

More than 35 000 smallholder farmers and rural communities participated in various projects that were considered for the award. The projects included a number of climate resilience projects funded by the USAID, Swedish International Development and Cooperation Agency, UKAID, Zurich Flood Alliance and the European Union.

“Practical Action commits to continue demonstrating innovations that work, learning from our projects and inspiring others to adopt solutions that create a better world for the vulnerable and marginalised communities,” said Madhara.